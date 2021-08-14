Officials: Child found with life-threatning injuries at Six Flags pool in Maryland

PGFD arrived at the Six Flags around 5 p.m. and provided CPR to the child in distress, according to the fire department.

LARGO, Md. — A child has been taken to a hospital after being found with life threatning injuries in a pool at the Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS.

PGFD arrived at the Six Flags around 5 p.m. and provided CPR to the child in distress, according to the fire department.

Limited information has been provided and it is not known at this time what led to the child being found in the pool.

