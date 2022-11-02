Silver Spring Library to be renamed after Tuskegee Airman Brig. Gen. Charles McGee

McGee passed away at the age of 102 earlier this year, one month shy of his 103rd birthday.

The Silver Spring Library will soon be renamed after Tuskegee Airman Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, officials announced Friday.

According to a news release, on Feb. 28, county leaders — including County Executive Marc Elrich, Councilmember Will Jawando, Montgomery County Public Libraries Director Anita Vassallo, General Services Director David Dise and leaders from the county's Commission on Veterans Affairs — will join McGee's family for a bill signing ceremony. The bill will enable the county to officially rename Silver Spring Library the "Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library."

The library will be renamed on Feb. 28 at a ceremony where county officials and the family of McGee will come together as the bill to rename the library the "Brigadier General Charles E. McGee" Library is signed by county council.

McGee died at the age of 102 on Jan 16, one month shy of his 103rd birthday. The Bethesda resident served as a fighter pilot and member of the 332nd Fighter Squadron, famously known as the “Tuskegee Airmen,” an all-Black unit in World War II.

He also fought in combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars before returning home and fighting against racism and for equality his entire career and paved the way for many African American service members.

The name change was proposed by Jawando on Feb 10. The councilmember sent a letter to the county executive suggesting the new name for the library.

"Brig. Gen. McGee served in the all-black Tuskegee Airmen unit in World War II, followed by completing combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He fought against racism and for equality his entire career and paved the way for many African American service members. A Montgomery County resident for many years, Brig. Gen. McGee has always prioritized learning and engaging with young people and serves as a role model to so many Montgomery County residents and Americans," Jawando wrote in his letter.

