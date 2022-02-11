x
Maryland

Silver Spring Library could soon be named in honor of Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando submitted the request, and Council Executive Marc Elrich says he supports the move.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Silver Spring Public Library could soon be known as the Brigadier General Charles McGee Library at Silver Spring, in honor of the Tuskegee Airman and longtime Montgomery County resident.

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando sent a letter to County Executive Marc Elrich suggesting the name change.

"Brig. Gen. McGee served in the all-black Tuskegee Airmen unit in World War II, followed by completing combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He fought against racism and for equality his entire career and paved the way for many African American service members. A Montgomery County resident for many years, Brig. Gen. McGee has always prioritized learning and engaging with young people and serves as a role model to so many Montgomery County residents and Americans," Jawando wrote in his letter. 

"It would be fitting that one of our largest county libraries - a place where we learn about history and also seek to better ourselves - be named after a man of such great honor."

Elrich has already said he is in favor of the move.

"I support this action and will work to make it happen as quickly as possible," Elrich said in an email newsletter Thursday.

McGee lived in Montgomery County for 30 years and died last month, just shy of his 103rd birthday.

There's no word yet on when the name change would take effect.

