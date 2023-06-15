Black Business Expo comes to Silver Spring

The event highlights Black businesses in honor of Juneteenth.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Juneteenth is Monday, but celebrations are already happening across the DMV. In downtown Silver Spring, the Extraordinary Investment Group is hosting its third annual Black Business Expo on Sunday.

The group, made up of 12 Black men, wants to help families of color achieve financial growth through education, networking and smart economic strategies. The expo will feature over 60 Black-owned businesses, along with food, music and entertainment for the whole family. Organizers say the expo happening around the Juneteenth holiday is important.

"When it became a national holiday a few years back, I think it was a big day for us as a people to finally have a national holiday recognized that gives light to some of the bigger tragedies in our history, so we want to do our part to keep the momentum going," said Extraordinary Investment Group CFO Adam Terrell.

The Black Business Expo will take place at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The goal is to showcase and support local Black-owned businesses and bring the community together.