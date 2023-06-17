x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Juneteenth

Juneteenth events in the DMV, history behind the holiday

Currently, only 28 states and D.C. legally recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday, according to the Pew Research Center.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Juneteenth weekend is almost here and we have gathered some events that celebrate the holiday! 

What does Juneteenth celebrate?

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Juneteenth celebrates the freeing of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865, over two years after enslaved people were freed initially throughout the U.S. following the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

Juneteenth, also referred to as Juneteenth National Independence Day is a federally recognized holiday. However, some states throughout the U.S. still do not commemorate it as an official holiday, according to Pew Research Center. Currently, only 28 states and D.C. legally recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday, according to the Pew Research Center. 

Here is how you can celebrate the holiday in the DMV!

DC

Juneteenth in the District

  • Date: June 19, 2023
  • Location: Eaton DC ~ 1201 K St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 9 p.m - Midnight

One in Two

  • Date: Various dates
  • Location: Mosaic Theater Company ~ 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: Various times

Juneteenth Community Day

  • Date: June 17, 2023
  • Location: National Museum of African American History and Culture/Various locations ~ 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

JUNETEENTH Chocolate City Pop-Up Art Market with Artbae!

  • Date: June 17, 2023
  • Location: Metrobar DC ~ 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: Noon - 5 p.m.

Maryland

Juneteenth Heritage Festival

  • Date: June 19, 2023
  • Location: Various locations
  • Time: Various times

Juneteenth Celebration Parade & Festival

  • Date: June 17, 2023
  • Parade Location: Annapolis City Dock ~ Dock Street, Annapolis, MD
  • Festival Location: Bates Athletic Complex ~ 935 Spa Rd., Annapolis, MD
  • Parade Time: Noon
  • Festival Time: 1:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Unity Run

  • Date: June 17, 2023
  • Location: Oxon Hill Park & Ride ~ 6700 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD
  • Time: 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Virginia

Alexandria Black History Bus Tour

  • Date: June 17, 2023
  • Location: Alexandria Black History Museum ~ 902 Wythe St., Alexandria, VA
  • Time: 11 a.m.

Potomac Shores Juneteenth "Family Reunion-ish" Celebration - Virginia

  • Date: June 17, 2023
  • Location: Potomac Shores - Social Barn ~ 1801 Potomac Shores Parkway, Suite # 100, Dumfries, VA
  • Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out