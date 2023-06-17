Juneteenth events in the DMV, history behind the holiday

WASHINGTON — Juneteenth weekend is almost here and we have gathered some events that celebrate the holiday!
What does Juneteenth celebrate?
According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Juneteenth celebrates the freeing of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865, over two years after enslaved people were freed initially throughout the U.S. following the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?
Juneteenth, also referred to as Juneteenth National Independence Day is a federally recognized holiday. However, some states throughout the U.S. still do not commemorate it as an official holiday, according to Pew Research Center. Currently, only 28 states and D.C. legally recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday, according to the Pew Research Center.
Here is how you can celebrate the holiday in the DMV!
DC
- Date: June 19, 2023
- Location: Eaton DC ~ 1201 K St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 9 p.m - Midnight
- Date: Various dates
- Location: Mosaic Theater Company ~ 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
- Time: Various times
- Date: June 17, 2023
- Location: National Museum of African American History and Culture/Various locations ~ 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Date: June 17, 2023
- Location: Metrobar DC ~ 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.
- Time: Noon - 5 p.m.
Maryland
- Date: June 19, 2023
- Location: Various locations
- Time: Various times
- Date: June 17, 2023
- Parade Location: Annapolis City Dock ~ Dock Street, Annapolis, MD
- Festival Location: Bates Athletic Complex ~ 935 Spa Rd., Annapolis, MD
- Parade Time: Noon
- Festival Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Date: June 17, 2023
- Location: Oxon Hill Park & Ride ~ 6700 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD
- Time: 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Virginia
- Date: June 17, 2023
- Location: Alexandria Black History Museum ~ 902 Wythe St., Alexandria, VA
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Date: June 17, 2023
- Location: Potomac Shores - Social Barn ~ 1801 Potomac Shores Parkway, Suite # 100, Dumfries, VA
- Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
