Juneteenth events in the DMV, history behind the holiday

WASHINGTON — Juneteenth weekend is almost here and we have gathered some events that celebrate the holiday!

What does Juneteenth celebrate?

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Juneteenth celebrates the freeing of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865, over two years after enslaved people were freed initially throughout the U.S. following the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

Juneteenth, also referred to as Juneteenth National Independence Day is a federally recognized holiday. However, some states throughout the U.S. still do not commemorate it as an official holiday, according to Pew Research Center. Currently, only 28 states and D.C. legally recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday, according to the Pew Research Center.

Here is how you can celebrate the holiday in the DMV!

DC

Date: June 19, 2023

June 19, 2023 Location: Eaton DC ~ 1201 K St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Eaton DC ~ 1201 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. Time: 9 p.m - Midnight

Date: Various dates

Various dates Location: Mosaic Theater Company ~ 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Mosaic Theater Company ~ 1333 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. Time: Various times

Date: June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 Location: National Museum of African American History and Culture/Various locations ~ 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

National Museum of African American History and Culture/Various locations ~ 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Date: June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 Location: Metrobar DC ~ 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.

Metrobar DC ~ 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, D.C. Time: Noon - 5 p.m.

Maryland

Date: June 19, 2023

June 19, 2023 Location: Various locations

Various locations Time: Various times

Date: June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 Parade Location: Annapolis City Dock ~ Dock Street, Annapolis, MD

Annapolis City Dock ~ Dock Street, Annapolis, MD Festival Location: Bates Athletic Complex ~ 935 Spa Rd., Annapolis, MD

Bates Athletic Complex ~ 935 Spa Rd., Annapolis, MD Parade Time: Noon

Noon Festival Time: 1:30 p.m.

Date: June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 Location: Oxon Hill Park & Ride ~ 6700 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD

Oxon Hill Park & Ride ~ 6700 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD Time: 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Virginia

Date: June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 Location: Alexandria Black History Museum ~ 902 Wythe St., Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Black History Museum ~ 902 Wythe St., Alexandria, VA Time: 11 a.m.