Pedestrian fatally struck in Northwest DC, investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 5:25 a.m. at 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest in downtown.

Authorities say a female was struck and was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at 6:06 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is working with the police as they investigate what happened.

Both the victim and driver have not been identified, this includes their names and ages.

The Metropolitan Police Department says that the 1000 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest will remain closed for a while as they continue their investigation into the fatal crash involving the pedestrian.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.