90 bus routes cancelled in Montgomery County Public School system after drivers call out

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools are experiencing a disruption in student transportation Tuesday after a number of bus drivers called out in the morning.

The higher-than-expected number of drivers calling out led to multiple routes being affected, the school system said. Out of 1,228 bus routes in the state’s largest school district, they confirmed that they were unable to service 90.

The school system did not confirm any reasoning for the call-outs, such as COVID quarantines or short-staffing issues.

However, Montgomery County Public Schools was one of several school districts that struggled with staffing issues throughout 2021 and the system was working to hire new drivers as recently as December.

Teachers in the district have also spoken out on the short-staffing issues they faced throughout the year. State leaders and members of the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) pleaded for assistance in early November to deal with an "understaffing crisis" they said was impacting learning inside local schools.

During a press conference outside the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) building, MCEA President Jennifer Martin said 161 teaching positions and 116 paraeducator positions remain unfilled.