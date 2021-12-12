Montgomery County Public Schools looks to hire bus drivers, substitutes at Monday job fair

Montgomery County is one of several school districts in the region dealing with shortages.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair on Monday. The school district is looking to fill positions for bus drivers, substitutes, school security assistance and elsewhere.

Montgomery County Public Schools is not the only district in our region dealing with staffing shortages.

Educators say the nationwide substitute teacher shortage has left them scrambling to fill classes. Bus driver shortages have led to problems across our region as well. That's why MCPS is hoping to fill some of those empty positions with its Winter Job Fair

Qualified candidates are welcome from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 15 West Gude Drive in Rockville, Maryland.

The following positions are currently available:

Bus Drivers

School Security Assistance

Para Educators

Food and Nutrition Services

Building Services

Substitutes

Candidates will have the opportunity to interact with MCPS staff in person and apply on-site. MCPS asks that candidates bring their resumes to share with school personnel.

All appropriate COVID-19 safety measures will be taken during the job fair, school officials said.