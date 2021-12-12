Montgomery County Public Schools looks to hire bus drivers, substitutes at Monday job fair

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair on Monday. The school district is looking to fill positions for bus drivers, substitutes, school security assistance and elsewhere.
Montgomery County Public Schools is not the only district in our region dealing with staffing shortages.
Educators say the nationwide substitute teacher shortage has left them scrambling to fill classes. Bus driver shortages have led to problems across our region as well. That's why MCPS is hoping to fill some of those empty positions with its Winter Job Fair
RELATED: 'It affects every single level of teacher' | Staffing shortages impacting many schools around the region
RELATED: 'We are losing teachers like no other time in history' | Teacher shortages persist across the region
RELATED: 'Underpaid and underappreciated' | As bus drivers push for higher wages, here's how pay stacks up locally
Qualified candidates are welcome from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 15 West Gude Drive in Rockville, Maryland.
The following positions are currently available:
- Bus Drivers
- School Security Assistance
- Para Educators
- Food and Nutrition Services
- Building Services
- Substitutes
Candidates will have the opportunity to interact with MCPS staff in person and apply on-site. MCPS asks that candidates bring their resumes to share with school personnel.
All appropriate COVID-19 safety measures will be taken during the job fair, school officials said.
Additional information can be found on MCPS's website here.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.