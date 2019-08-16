WASHINGTON — There are road closures around the Israeli Embassy after reports of a suspicious person and vehicle, officials said.

Secret Service officers were called around 8 a.m. to the 3500 block of International Drive on reports of a suspicious person and vehicle near the embassy.

Authorities closed roads in the area.

"This morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers responded to the report of a suspicious person and vehicle near the Embassy of Israel. Uniformed Division officers initiated road closures to vehicular and pedestrian traffic and MPD EOD responded to the scene and cleared the vehicle. Road closures remain in effect and will be lifted at the conclusion of the investigation," a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement.

No additional details were immediately available.

Stay with WUSA9.com for more on this developing story.

RELATED: Congresswoman Tlaib says she won't visit relatives in West Bank, citing 'oppressive' Israeli restrictions

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.