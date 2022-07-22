Prince George's Fire Department rescues dog trapped under fence

The fire department stopped the ambulance and attempted to bring the dog to safety, only catching her after she became trapped under a fence.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — When you're driving down the highway the last thing you expect to see someone chasing is a dog running on Route 50 in Maryland.

The paramedics driving an ambulance, who work with Prince Georges Fire Department (PGFD) at Station 805 in Capitol Heights MD, happened to see just that.

This all unfolded on Thursday when they noticed a dog running on the roadway. The paramedics stopped the ambulance they were in and attempted to bring the dog to safety.

Somehow the dog got caught in a fence, and the paramedics only caught her after she became trapped under that fence.

Once the paramedics were able to get her out, the unit "PA 805" took the dog to a nearby vet’s office where, other than a dislocated hip, she was given a clean bill of health.

2/3 Dog Rescue: PA 805 transported the dog to a nearby vet’s office where, other than a dislocated hip, she was given a clean bill of health. The crew from PA 805 took to social media & posted images of the dog. They soon received a Lost Dog Alert & got in touch with the owners. pic.twitter.com/csGj66iWC3 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 22, 2022

They soon received a 'Lost Dog Alert' and got in touch with the owners.

According to the PGFD, the dog jumped out of the owner’s vehicle as they were assisting a stranded motorist.