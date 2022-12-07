Baby ducks rescued from storm drain in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — First responders in Montgomery County worked to help rescue a group of baby ducks Wednesday morning.
According to a tweet from the police department, a concerned resident reached out to officers about a mother duck acting weird near a CVS. It appears that the duck's babies had fallen into a storm drain.
Crews from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were able to lift the storm drain cover while an officer reached down to grab the eight ducklings.
The rescue was caught on camera, which the police department shared on Twitter. The video shows an officer being held as he reaches in to grab the ducklings.
