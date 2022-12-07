x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Baby ducks rescued from storm drain in Montgomery County

Crews from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were able to lift the storm drain cover while an officer reached down to grab the eight ducklings.

More Videos

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — First responders in Montgomery County worked to help rescue a group of baby ducks Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from the police department, a concerned resident reached out to officers about a mother duck acting weird near a CVS. It appears that the duck's babies had fallen into a storm drain.

Crews from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were able to lift the storm drain cover while an officer reached down to grab the eight ducklings. 

The rescue was caught on camera, which the police department shared on Twitter. The video shows an officer being held as he reaches in to grab the ducklings. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Ducks in flower hats are so cute | Get Uplifted

It may be a little ridiculous, but it sure is cute!

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement