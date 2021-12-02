Three shootings in Prince George's County within a 5-hour span, police departments report

One of the shootings was fatal, according to law enforcement in the county.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One person died amid three separate shootings that happened on Thursday in Prince George's County, Maryland, according to law enforcement in the county.

The deadly shooting happened around 8 p.m. during a carjacking in the 5400 block of 54th Avenue, according to the Riverdale Park Police.

The second shooting was about two hours earlier near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Torque Street. One man was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Prince George's County Police.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday is when the first reported shooting of the day happened. Police said this shooting was in the 3400 block of Walters Lane. One man was taken to a hospital in the area with serious injuries, but was conscious and breathing, according to Prince George's County Police.

