Crime

Police: 14-year-old arrested on murder charges in fatal stabbing of taxi driver

Romeo Nolasco Cuellar, 14, is charged with first and second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Humberto Sierra Camacho.
Police say 14-year-old Romeo Nolasco Cuellar is charged in the murder of 46-year-old Humberto Sierra Camacho, who was driving a taxi when he was stabbed.

CHILLUM, Md. — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of a taxi driver in Chillum, Maryland Sunday night. The teenager is being charged as an adult, Prince George's County Police said. 

Romeo Nolasco Cuellar, 14, is charged with first and second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Humberto Sierra Camacho of College Park.

On Feb. 7, Prince George’s County Police Department sent officers to the 7300 block of Riggs Road for a stabbing. On scene, police said they found a man, later identified as Camacho, in a parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was treated and transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said. 

Police said their initial investigation shows that Camacho was working as a taxi driver Sunday night when he picked up Cuellar as a passenger. During the ride, police say Cuellar allegedly robbed Camacho before stabbing him and fleeing the scene. 

Cuellar is in the custody of the Department of Corrections, being held on a no-bond status. 

This is an open investigation. If anyone has information relevant to the investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Tipsters are asked to use case number 21-0006098. 

