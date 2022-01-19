This Prince George's County resident is turning 100 years old! Her secret to longevity will surprise you

Say Happy Birthday to this longtime Maryland resident.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Let's take a second to wish a special Prince George's County resident a Happy 100th Birthday!

If you had to describe Mrs. Martha Bailey, many would say she is a good mother, a great grandmother and she loves her family.

"I think she is absolutely wonderful, she also has a great sense of humor too," her daughter, Diane Statton said.

Mrs. Bailey was born in 1922 and grew up in rural Virginia in a small town called Riverdale. She spent a lot of her younger days singing in the church and captivated many people with her beautiful voice.

Now, fast forward to the year 2022 and she still strides with grace and her love for family and God as she turns 100 years old on Friday.

"It's a huge blessing and we are thankful we have our mom that long. She is doing very well, she is not wheelchair-bound or anything," said Stratton. "We are just thankful to God. It's a blessing."

Mrs. Bailey currently lives in Fort Washington, Md., and is surrounded by her daughter, five grandchildren and dozens more great-grandchildren. She's the pillar of her family and always lends a hand with sound advice from the scripture.

We just had to ask her what her secret to longevity was. Her daughter seems to think that it's because she never consumed alcohol or smoked a day in her life.

But, Mrs. Bailey said the true secret is simpler than that.

"The secret is the grace of God living in me and me trying to live the best life that I could," she said. "The secret is loving the Lord."