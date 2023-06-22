Prince George's County could require security cameras at apartment complexes as property crime spikes

Property crime in the county is up by more than 50% from last year.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Councilmember Wala Blegay says the idea came to her while she was meeting with neighbors at a senior apartment complex about crime when thieves started breaking into cars at the same time.

Blegay says when she asked management to see their security video there was none.

"We actually said, 'Well, why don't you have working cameras?' They said, 'Well, it's not required.'"

And that, says Blegay needs to change.

And Blegay says, lately, she's been hearing from people living in apartment complexes who say they don't feel safe at home.

She believes cameras could provide a sense of security by giving investigators solid evidence.

"There's no reason they should not have a working security camera in all of our apartment complexes," she said.

This week, Blegay introduced a bill that would require 24 hour security camera coverage at all Prince George's County apartment complexes with more than 100 units. Specifically, Blegay wants parking lots covered because she says criminals are usually coming from somewhere else.

Asked if she is concerned camera installation could drive up the rent costs Blegay said, "We're always concerned about that. But, the reality is that a working camera in this day and time should not be a burden.

"If we can go to houses in our community where Ring cameras are almost in every house, it's no reason why apartment complex shouldn't be able to do the same."

The bill would also require senior apartments to have security guards on duty for at least 12 hours a day.