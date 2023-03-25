Prince George's County Council pushes for increased surveillance cameras in honor of Jayz Agnew

A bill was approved that would provided home and business owners who purchase surveillance cameras with vouchers.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County lawmakers have approved legislation that seeks to increase the number of residents and businesses that own surveillance systems to honor the 13-year-old killed while raking leaves.

The bill known as the Jayz Agnew Law will provide vouchers of up to $200 for cameras bought and $100 dollars for security camera subscriptions for residents who live in what are considered high crime areas.

"This is the first thing his mother asked for," said Councilmember Krystal Oriadha who sponsored the legislation. The District 7 representative says Juanita Agnew, Jayz's mother, gave her the idea after a vigil for the eighth grader.

"She said she really never thought of needing cameras. They didn't have one in their house. Their neighbors didn't, and the neighbors that did didn't have the subscription, so all the footage was gone," said Councilmember Oriadha.

Jayz was shot on Nov. 8, 2022 as he raked leaves outside his Hillcrest Heights home. No suspects have been identified by Prince George's County Police. Investigators have struggled with the lack of surveillance video in this case.

"Four months later there is no lead to the case to what happened to him," said Oriadha to WUSA9.

The bill now goes to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks desk for her signature.

Councilmember Oriadha says they expect to have the pilot program up and running by 2024.

The funds for the incentives are limited so homeowners will only be able to be reimbursed for one camera, and business owners will be able to get the incentive for two cameras.