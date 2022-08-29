x
Maryland

Police arrest Prince George's Co. teen in connection to deadly shooting of 17-year-old girl

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ter'Nijah Ryals in Suitland, Maryland.

On Sunday, officers responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Dr. around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to officials. While in response, officers found Ryals suffering from a gunshot wound outside. 

Ryals was sent to a hospital but later died from her injuries, according to officials. 

Police discovered from a preliminary investigation that Ryals and the unidentified suspect were in a group that was "in an ongoing dispute," according to officials.

Officials said the accused teen is being charged as an adult with manslaughter and is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or can submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

