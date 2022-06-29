1 killed in Prince George's County crash with minivan

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the collision.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead following a crash between a car and a minivan on Good Luck Road in Prince George's County.

Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Good Luck Road just after 8:30 p.m. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he was pronounced dead. The driver and the passengers of the minivan were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, according to a preliminary investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Department investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the crash, and what led up to the collision.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released by police.