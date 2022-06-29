1 killed in Prince George's County crash with minivan

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead following a crash between a car and a minivan on Good Luck Road in Prince George's County.
Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Good Luck Road just after 8:30 p.m. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he was pronounced dead. The driver and the passengers of the minivan were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, according to a preliminary investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department.
Department investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the crash, and what led up to the collision.
The name of the man killed has not yet been released by police.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
RELATED: 'I don't want to die in front of my house' | Neighbors push for stop light after fatal crashes
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.