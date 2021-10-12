x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Serious crash in Montgomery County leaves 2 hurt

Rescue personnel said one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Credit: Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services

POTOMAC, Md. — Two people were hurt, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, according to rescue personnel.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on River Road, near Spur Wheel Lane in Potomac, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.

The electric vehicle went off the road and struck a power pole, bringing wires down around the vehicle, and trapping one person inside the car, Piringer said. Rescue crews were able to get the person out of the car, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Piringer said one person had critical injuries and the other person, who did not have to be rescued by firefighters, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

River Road near Spur Wheel Lane was closed for about three hours for the crash investigation and while Pepco worked to remove and replace the damaged power pole. The road has since reopened.

Credit: Pete Piringer

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Investigators have not yet released the names of the people involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

 

RELATED: Pedestrian dead after being hit by a car in Oakton, Fairfax County Police say

RELATED: Claim women die more in car crashes than men because of crash test dummies needs context

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.