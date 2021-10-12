Pedestrian dead after being hit by a car in Oakton, Fairfax County Police say

Police are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

OAKTON, Va. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car in Fairfax County early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's crash reconstruction team were called to the 2600 block of Hunter Mill Road in Oakton just after midnight on Tuesday for a report of a fatal pedestrian crash, according to police.

The pedestrian, only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

Police closed Hunter Mill Road between Conejo Lane and Lake Ridge Drive for their investigation, but the road has since reopened, police said.

It's not clear whether the striking vehicle stayed on scene of the crash, and police are still working to determine what led to the crash.

October is National Pedestrian Safety month. The fall is a particularly dangerous season.

In 2020, 94 pedestrians and five bicyclists were struck and killed on the streets of Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and Street Smart.

"This time of year, daylight hours get shorter, making it darker during the morning and evening commute. We’re also hurrying about during the holidays and it’s very easy to get distracted," said Julian Perez of Street Smart.