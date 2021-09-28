Arrest made in fatal stabbing inside Alexandria BJ’s Wholesale Club

The stabbing happened Saturday night in the 100 block of S. Van Dorn Street

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing inside BJ's Wholesale Club on Saturday.

Alexandria police said they were called to the 100 block of S. Van Dorn Street for a reported stabbing that occurred inside the store, they were called around 7:45 p.m. on September 25.

Responding officers found a man who was stabbed in the upper body, according to Alexandria Police

Rescue personnel attempted to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as Abiy Zemene, 29, from Silver Spring, Maryland. The suspect remained on the scene of BJ's Wholesale Club until police arrived and they were able to arrest him with out any issues. The suspect was identified by police as 33-year-old Rakibul Fakir of Alexandria.

Alexandria Police said Zemene and Fakir knew each other Fikir has been charged with second degree murder, police said.