Police: 3 juveniles arrested after group of Gaithersburg students were led into a school bathroom and robbed

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three juvenile boys have been arrested and charged with robbery after an assault at Richard Montgomery High School.

On Jan. 13, Rockville City Police responded to Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) for the report of an assault which occurred inside the school and an allegation that a gun had been brandished off school grounds forcing the school to enter a brief lockdown.

A joint investigation by RMHS staff and Montgomery County Public Schools security revealed that several students from Gaithersburg High School entered RMHS with help from RMHS students.

The Gaithersburg students were led to one of the school's restrooms during school hours where they became the victims of a robbery by several RMHS students, according to police.

Police say three juvenile boys, ages 14 and 15, were identified as suspects and charged with Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in this case.

The investigation into the allegation of the gun being displayed off school grounds later that afternoon remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Rockville City Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 240-314-8938.