MPD: 15-year-old boy arrested in a string of armed carjackings

The carjackings occurred in D.C. between Christmas and the first week of January.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a 15-year-old boy for his alleged involvement in a string of carjackings across the District between Christmas and the first week of January.

Police arrested the D.C. teen and charged him for his alleged involvement in the following incidents:

Unarmed carjacking : On Dec. 25, 2022, around midnight, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their car, in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The suspects then got into the victim's car and pepper sprayed the victim. Police claim the suspects then forced the victim out of their car and fled the scene in the stolen car. Detectives say the victim's car in this incident has been recovered.

: On Dec. 25, 2022, around midnight, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their car, in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The suspects then got into the victim's car and pepper sprayed the victim. Police claim the suspects then forced the victim out of their car and fled the scene in the stolen car. Detectives say the victim's car in this incident has been recovered. Armed carjacking: On Dec. 28, 2022, around 4 p.m., the suspects approached a victim sitting in their car in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects got into the victim's car and demanded the car. Police claim one of the suspects showed a gun and threatened the victim. After the victim complied, the suspects fled the scene in the stolen car. Police say the victim's car in this incident has been recovered.

On Dec. 28, 2022, around 4 p.m., the suspects approached a victim sitting in their car in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects got into the victim's car and demanded the car. Police claim one of the suspects showed a gun and threatened the victim. After the victim complied, the suspects fled the scene in the stolen car. Police say the victim's car in this incident has been recovered. Unarmed carjacking : On Dec. 29, 2022, around 9:30 a.m., the suspects approached a victim getting out of their car in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim's car and took off with it when the victim complied, police say.

: On Dec. 29, 2022, around 9:30 a.m., the suspects approached a victim getting out of their car in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim's car and took off with it when the victim complied, police say. Armed carjacking : On Dec. 31, 2022, around 11:56 a.m., the suspects approached a victim in the 18000 block of 17th Street, Southeast. Police say the suspects assaulted the victim and then demanded their car keys. During the offense, one of the suspects showed off a gun. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim's car. The victim's car in this case has since been recovered.

: On Dec. 31, 2022, around 11:56 a.m., the suspects approached a victim in the 18000 block of 17th Street, Southeast. Police say the suspects assaulted the victim and then demanded their car keys. During the offense, one of the suspects showed off a gun. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim's car. The victim's car in this case has since been recovered. Armed carjacking : On Dec. 31, 2022, around 2 p.m., the suspects approached a victim in the 1200 block of U Street, Southeast. Police claim the suspects assaulted the victim and demanded their car keys. The suspects then fled in the stolen car, which has since been recovered.

: On Dec. 31, 2022, around 2 p.m., the suspects approached a victim in the 1200 block of U Street, Southeast. Police claim the suspects assaulted the victim and demanded their car keys. The suspects then fled in the stolen car, which has since been recovered. Robbery : On Jan. 1, 2023, around 3 p.m., the suspects approached a victim seated in their car in the 2100 block of 13th Street, Southeast. Detectives say the suspects demanded the victim's car keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim's car. That car has since been recovered.

: On Jan. 1, 2023, around 3 p.m., the suspects approached a victim seated in their car in the 2100 block of 13th Street, Southeast. Detectives say the suspects demanded the victim's car keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim's car. That car has since been recovered. Attempted unarmed carjacking : On Jan. 3, 2023, around 3 p.m., the suspects approached a victim seated in their car in the 2100 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim's car and attempted to get inside it, but the victim fled the scene.

: On Jan. 3, 2023, around 3 p.m., the suspects approached a victim seated in their car in the 2100 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim's car and attempted to get inside it, but the victim fled the scene. Armed robbery: On Jan. 4, 2023, around 11 a.m., the suspect approached a victim in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. Police say the suspect showed off a gun and demanded the victim's car keys. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene in the stolen car. This victim's car has since been recovered.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday for his suspected involvement in the crimes.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.