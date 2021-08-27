DC pastor, gospel singer pleas for answers in 8-year-old boy's death

JJ Hairston, a pastor and Grammy-nominated gospel singer, posted a photo with PJ Evans on his Instagram page.

WASHINGTON — Police are still searching for who is responsible for the shooting death of 8-year-old PJ Evans. Police are now offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case, and a local pastor and gospel singer is urging his followers on Instagram to come forward if they know anything.

Evans was killed Tuesday night by a stray bullet when someone opened fire outside an apartment complex near Landover, Maryland.

PJ's mother, Tiffani Evans, spoke with WUSA9 less than 24 hours after she lost her son. She described PJ as a math whiz who loved school and playing football.

“My son was a star," said Evans. "He had a bright future, that boy lived for football, his family and god.“

In an Instagram post Thursday, JJ Hairston, a pastor at All Nations Church in Washington D.C. as well as an award-winning gospel singer with the group JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, urged anyone who may know anything to come forward. He shared a photo he took with PJ.

"He had a name: Peyton Evans (PJ). He had a mom: Tiffany Evans.

He had a future: but that was taken away because of senseless gun violence," Hairston wrote in his post. "If you know something, you owe it to his family to say something. If you don’t, let’s please lift this young man’s family up in prayer."

Officers went door-to-door in Prince George's County Thursday speaking with neighbors in the area and searching for more information.

Hairston is not the only one posting on social media after the tragic news of the 8-year-old's death. Washington Football Team star Chase Young also paid tribute to PJ Evans on his page. "Violence has to be stopped. RIP young superstar," Young wrote.

"Violence has to be stopped"



Washington Football Team star Chase Young (@youngchase907) posts on his Instagram about the shooting death of 8-year-old PJ Evans. @wusa9



Full Story: https://t.co/iekTMtl5es pic.twitter.com/Cp5dUcamt0 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 26, 2021