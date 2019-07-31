RIVERDALE, Md. — A school bus has overturned on the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The incident happened near Riverdale Road Wednesday afternoon.

No students were on the bus at the time and the driver was not injured.

The bus driver told police a mechanical issue caused him to lose control of the bus, hit the guard rail and overturn.

No further details have been released at this time.

