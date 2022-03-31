'Movies on the Potomac' returns to National Harbor May 1

The movie series will feature movies of a set theme each month from May to September.

MARYLAND, USA — The "Movies on the Potomac" series is back at National Harbor starting in May with a lineup you won't want to miss.

The popular outdoor movies series is set to run from May 1 through Sept. 30 and will have two days a week for movie fans to enjoy their favorite films. Every Thursday will be "date night," showing movies at 7 p.m. and Sunday will be "family night" with movies at 6 p.m.

Movies will be shown in front of the Plaza Screen on the waterfront.

“We are so excited that Sunday movies are back this year,” said Jackie Saunders, AVP of marketing at National Harbor. “It’s a great activity for families and friends and the perfect opportunity to gather on the waterfront on Thursdays and Sundays.”

New this year, each month will feature a new movie theme. The series kicks off with animal month in May, featuring films like "Jaws," "Babe," "Lion King" and "The Secret Life of Pets."

June is travel movie month, followed by food movies in July, musicals in August and America-themed movies in September.

The films are free for all and attendees are urged to bring a chair for seating. All the movies will be shown outdoors and movies times/dates may be changed or cancelled due to inclement weather. National Harbor will announce any updates via social media.