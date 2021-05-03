You can catch a free movie at the National Harbor all month long!

Starting Oct. 10, the National Harbor will show different Halloween classics on the Waterfront Plaza's big screen every Sunday.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Movies on the Potomac are back at the National Harbor, just in time for spooky season!

Starting Oct. 10, the National Harbor will show different Halloween classics on the Waterfront Plaza's big screen every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., through the month of October.

The best part? The showings are free and folks are encouraged to pack chairs, grab food to go from the nearby restaurants at the National Harbor and enjoy the showings-- weather permitting, of course.

Here's the movie line-up for the month of October:

October 10: Casper

October 17: Addams Family

October 24: Hocus Pocus

October 31: Goosebumps

Movie times and dates may be changed or canceled due to weather.

“We’re excited to extend our Movies on the Potomac for the whole month of October,” said Jackie Saunders, AVP of marketing at National Harbor. “This outside event is a great way for families and friends to gather and socially distance while being able to experience National Harbor’s great takeout options and free movies in a spectacular riverfront setting.”