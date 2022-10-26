County Executive nominates new health officer for Montgomery County

The County Council is scheduled to vote on Dr. Kisha Davis's nomination on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Dr. Kisha Davis has been nominated as Montgomery County's new Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich is expected to introduce Dr. Davis as the county's nominee during a weekly briefing on Wednesday.

“Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in large part to the leadership at our Department of Health and Human Services,” Elrich said in a press statement. “With the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis as our County’s next health officer, we have found a health expert and leader committed to innovation, equity, and access to healthcare. I want to thank Dr. Davis for accepting this position and I look forward to working with her, listening to her advice and following her guidance regarding the health issues and challenges facing Montgomery County.”

Dr. Davis most recently served as the vice president for health equity at Bethesda-based Aledale, an organization that works with independent medical practices, health centers and clinics to support the delivery of high quality, equitable patient care. She served as a project manager on the Family Medicine for America’s Health project focusing on payment reform, practice transformation, technology and health equity. Previously she served as the medical director for CHI Healthcare, a primary care center in Gaithersburg.

“We are very happy to welcome Dr. Davis to this important position,” said Raymond Crowel, director of the County’s Department of Health and Human Services. “Her experience in clinical care and population health is an important combination as we continue our work to address health disparities in our community.”

As health officer, Dr. Davis will be responsible for continuing the County’s efforts on disease control and prevention, eliminating health inequities, promoting county-wide inclusion of health in all policies and working with the Maryland Department of Health coordinating disease control and the development and implementation of State health policies.

Dr. James Bridgers, currently the County’s acting chief of Public Health Services and County health officer, will be responsible for ongoing service implementation, operations, fiscal oversight and the administration of public health programs.