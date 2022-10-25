Prince William Co. selects new County Executive

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials in Prince William County, Virginia have announced who will become the new County Executive Tuesday.
Christopher Shorter has been selected to lead the government in Prince William County starting Jan. 3, 2023.
In a release, officials say Shorter will bring more than 18 years of experience in local government operations, extensive experience in strategic planning, organizational development and financial management.
Shorter previously spent the last two years as City Administrator with Baltimore City government. Before joining Baltimore City, Shorter served as Assistant City Manager for Health Environment, Culture and Lifelong Learning in Austin, Texas. He also has experience in several leadership roles with the D.C. government, including the director of Public Works, director of Agency Operations, and chief operating officer for multiple departments.
“After an extensive nationwide search, we are excited to welcome Mr. Shorter to Prince William County,” remarks Chair At-Large Ann Wheeler. “His comprehensive knowledge and insights of local government, along with a proven record of making positive changes in government operations and roles, will be an asset in advancing Prince William County to a successful and exciting future.”
