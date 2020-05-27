Watch Live: Montgomery County officials discuss reopening plans, coronavirus response

The county has one of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state and has delayed reopening. Here's why they might reopen.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County officials are discussing reopening after the high number of COVID-19 cases forced them to stay closed.

Prince George's County, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland, and Montgomery County account for nearly half of the state's cases.

During a May 27 media briefing, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich spoke alongside County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayle about the county's timeline of reopening and their response.

On Tuesday, May 26, five of seven benchmarks the county used to measure when it can begin reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic remained unmet. Two of the benchmarks -- hospitalization rates and percentage of ventilators in use -- had seen slight improvements.

"I know this is very difficult for all of us," Elrich said during a May 20 briefing on why the county decided to remain closed. "Our businesses are eager to reopen and our residents would love to be able to resume their usual activities, and we want to get there as quickly as possible while adhering to the essential public health guidelines."

Elrich made it clear that the county was not ready to reopen with the rest of Maryland after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the start of the phase-in approach on May 15.

Instead, Montgomery County would work with their own benchmarks and health officials to determine when it was safe to reopen, citing the need for a decline in new confirmed cases and hospitalization rates.

Last week, Montgomery County Public Schools laid out additional guidelines on what students and faculty should expect for the remainder of the semester.

Superintendent Dr. Jack R. Smith, as well as staff and board members, reviewed and discussed Phase III of the county's "Continuity of Learning Plan," which was extended until June 15.

Phase I and Phase II of that plan has already been in place for the school, laying out initial check-in times for teachers and students and what the online learning platform looks like.