Montgomery County Health Officer to resign September 12

Dr. Travis Gayles announced his resignation, but not give a reason for stepping down

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles announced he will resign next month.

Dr. Gayles, who played a major role in the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Maryland, told Montgomery County Council and County Executive Marc Elrich in a letter Wednesday that his last day on the job will be September 12.

"I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the residents of Montgomery County for the past 4 years, including through the past 18 months related to Covid-19. It has been an honor to work alongside you all and provide health related guidance across a host of important issues," Dr. Gayles resignation letter reads. "Thank you for creating a space for science to be heard and embraced, and for advocating for equitable access to improved health outcomes for all of our residents."

Dr. Gayles said he will work closely with county staff to facilitate a smooth transition. He did not provide a reason for his resignation.

In a statement, County Executive Elrich thanked Dr. Gayles for his work as Health Officer, a position he has held since 2017.

"Throughout this pandemic, Dr. Gayles has been a voice of reassurance and reason that our residents have counted on during the worst public health event in modern American history. I have relied on him because I trusted his decisions would be guided by science, not politics," Elrich said.