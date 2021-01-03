CBS '60 Minutes' interviews Montgomery County health official about COVID vaccine frustrations

Dr. Travis Gayles told '60 Minutes' his department is focused on inoculating the most vulnerable and under-served communities hit hard by COVID.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Dr. Travis Gayles, chief public health officer for Montgomery County, spoke with CBS's 60 Minutes about the lack of vaccines given to the county in his interview that aired Sunday on WUSA9.

"For example, we have over 72,000 individuals who are over the age of 75 in Montgomery County. We're receiving as a local health department a weekly allotment of 4,500 doses," said Gayles as part of his interview with 60 Minutes.

Dr. Travis Gayles said in his interview that he is extremely frustrated and exhausted about the number of vaccines Montgomery County is receiving.

Gayles told 60 Minutes his department is focused on inoculating the most vulnerable and under-served communities hit hard by COVID, but he's having to "prioritize." By that, he means identifying the neediest of the needy for the life-saving shot.

Dr. Gayles told 60 Minutes he simply needs more vaccine and that the county can handle a surge in doses if it is allotted more.