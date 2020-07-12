Montgomery County hands out PPE in hard-hit neighborhoods with high COVID-19 cases

Several churches across Montgomery county are helping to distribute PPE kits in some of the neighborhoods hit hardest by the virus.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County is expanding its effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Over the weekend, the county shattered records for new coronavirus cases.

Now, there’s a targeted effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in three parts of Montgomery County hit hardest by the virus. More than 4,000 kits of protective gear (PPE) will be handed out by the end of the week.

According to data by the Maryland Department of Health, Wheaton, the Fairland area and Aspen Hill, have seen more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus combined.

Across the state of Maryland, there have been more than 4,600 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus.

Public health staff will start packing up PPE kits to drop off at distribution sites in these three neighborhoods. Each kit is equipped with hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and no contact thermometers.

On Tuesday, public health staff will be at Hughes United Methodist Church in Wheaton from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. They plan to visit two additional churches on Thursday and Saturday this week.