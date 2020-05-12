‘It’s very troubling’ | Virginia and D.C. report record number of new COVID cases Saturday

Maryland and Montgomery County broke records Friday for its number of new coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Virginia and D.C. set a record high for reported number of coronavirus cases in a single day.

Maryland health officials reported more than 3,000 cases in a day for the second day in a row. On Friday Maryland shattered its previous record with 3,792 new cases. As did Montgomery County Friday with 631 new cases.

“It’s a very very troubling,” Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker said.

Hucker said it’s alarming to see record-breaking numbers not only across Montgomery County but the entire D.C. region. “People are taking chances that they don't need to take. And so we all need to hold together as a region, as our county, and as a state to reduce the risk,” the Montgomery County Council President said.

COVID Blog: Virginia sets new single-day record high for cases https://t.co/S9nqDZnrzg — WUSA9 (@wusa9) December 5, 2020

Virginia health officials reported 3,793 new coronavirus cases Saturday, topping the previous high set in November.

“We’re seeing as we would expect, about two weeks after which is the incubation period for COVID-19. We're starting to see a significant rise in cases, probably due to the holiday,” said Dr. Alison Ansher, the Health Director for Prince William Health District.

Ansher said in Prince William County the county’s testing facilities are reaching their testing capabilities daily.

We have closed the Colgan High School test site due to reaching testing capacity. — Prince William County (@pwcgov) December 5, 2020

She said she requested the National Guard to come in to expand the county’s testing ability with an extra 500 tests per day. Ansher said the first testing day will be Monday in the evening hours and the tests will be in addition to what the county is already doing.

“We're sort of uncertain if the National Guard is going to be able to extend its time with us. And if not, we would consider a turnkey vendor that has a contract with the state,” Ansher said. “We didn't anticipate, as a lot of other places didn't anticipate, the desire to be tested before I'm assuming traveling for the holidays.”

With the increase in positive coronavirus cases, Ansher said the Prince William region is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

“We've seen an increase in hospitalization, but we still have hospital beds. Plenty of hospital beds. We’re not in surge and we don't have a fear at this point that we will not be able to take care of our community,” Ansher said.

In Montgomery County Hucker said hospitalizations in the county is becoming a concern.

“Our overall hospitalization capacity is at about 80%, and that's scary. That's higher than it's been in the past. If any of your viewers get sick and have to go to a hospital, God forbid, we all want there to be a bed there, so people have to take this really seriously,” Hucker said.