Montgomery County celebrates 'Car-Free Day' with giveaways, raffles for residents

The annual event encourages traveling in ways that are greener than driving alone, such as walking, riding a bike, riding a bus, in a carpool or teleworking.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County is celebrating Car-Free Day, an annual event to encourage traveling in greener ways, on Sept. 22 with free giveaways and a chance to be entered into a raffle drawing.

Residents are being encouraged to stay away from their vehicles Thursday to support the event.

“Walking, biking and using public transportation are more sustainable ways to get around as compared to using a car,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said. “Fewer cars on the road reduce greenhouse gases and traffic congestion. Car-Free Day is a great reminder that we should all try to use other forms of transportation as much as possible.”

Using more sustainable ways to get around helps reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The more people who travel using bicycles, buses, trains, carpools & vanpools, the fewer pollutants are released into the atmosphere. https://t.co/VXZiIb5KCq pic.twitter.com/WcCBLdWKeQ — MCDOT (@MCDOTNow) September 20, 2022

On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT)'s Commuter Services team will be at seven locations across the county. The teams will have giveaways and pledge cards that can be filled out to enter a raffle drawing for gift cards, a Capital Bikeshare annual membership or a $200 SmarTrip card.

The MCDOT teams will be at:

Bethesda at the Metro Bus Bays from 7-9 a.m.

Friendship Heights at Wisconsin Place from 6:30-9 a.m.

Germantown Transit Center from 6:30-9 a.m.

North Bethesda Metro Station from 6:30-9 a.m.

Shady Grove Metro Station from 6:30-9 a.m.

Silver Spring Metro Stationdrom from 6:30-9 a.m.

White Oak – Lockwood Drive and New Hampshire Avenue Transit Center from 7-9 a.m.

Residents can take the national pledge to participate in Car-Free Day on Thursday. Each entry will be entered into a raffle and duplicate entries will be disqualified. Anyone who does the pledge on the Commuter Connections website will receive an email with free offers including:

A $30 Nift gift card (neighborhood gift) promo code.

A Capital Bikeshare 24-hour pass for unlimited 45-minute rides.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to give public transit a try and make a positive impact on the environment,” MCDOT Director Chris Conklin said. “Transportation is responsible for 40% of Montgomery County’s greenhouse gas emissions. Using public transportation is one of the most effective actions an individual can take to conserve energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It’s also a very affordable option with the reduction in Ride On bus fare to $1 for a one-way fare.”