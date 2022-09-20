Maryland drivers are more confrontational than Virginia drivers, study finds

The study found Maryland drivers are among the top 10 states with the most confrontational drivers in the country.

MARYLAND, USA — Driving in the DMV can be a nightmare, regardless of whether you're behind the wheel in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. But drivers in Maryland are more likely to get angry about it. That's according to a recent survey from Forbes Advisor.

Forbes surveyed 5,000 drivers across the nation to find the states with the most confrontational drivers. Utah topped the list, with Missouri and Colorado tailgating close behind.

The survey also found that more than 1 in 5 drivers have seen someone cause an accident due to road rage, and 23% of those surveyed know of someone in their state that has become injured in a road rage incident.

Each state was scored out of 100 points. Here's how the score was calculated, according to Forbes:

Bumped, rammed into or otherwise damaged my car on purpose: 15% of score

Followed me then got out of their vehicle to yell at or fight with me: 15% of score

Forced my car off the road: 15% of score

Pointed a gun at me or shot at me: 15% of score

Cut me off on purpose: 10% of score

Exceeded the speed limit to block my car from changing lanes: 10% of score

Honked at me in frustration: 5% of score

Made rude or offensive gestures at me: 5% of score

Tailgated my car: 5% of score

Yelled at me, insulted me, cursed at me or made threats: 5% of score

D.C. drivers were not included in the online survey conducted between Aug. 17-26, 2022. Maryland drivers ranked No. 7 overall with a score of 89.29. On the opposite end of the list, Virginia drivers ranked No. 44 with a score of 71.24.

Here are some tips to avoid road rage from defensivedriving.org.