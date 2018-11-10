COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Police are continuing an intensive search of the remote Idaho backcountry for a Prince George's County native who disappeared last week.

Terrence Woods was working on a film shoot last Friday near Penman Mine about 250 miles north of Boise. Idaho County Sheriffs said that Woods left the rest of his crew and disappeared over a steep drop.

"Several people were watching him," said Sheriff Doug Giddings to KLEW-TV. "He just decided to take off."

Police enlisted Air Force helicopters to help with the search, but a department Facebook post said bad weather kept them from flying Tuesday.

Upsetting news from Idaho. Terrence Woods hasn’t been seen since Friday. He went to @UofMaryland’s @merrillcollege. https://t.co/MMJObmNxGN — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) October 10, 2018

"It's shocking," said Josh Davidsburg, a University of Maryland journalism professor who taught Woods until he graduated in 2013. "I've heard from some of his classmates and everybody is scared," said Davidsburg.

Friends told WUSA9 that Woods went to Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale.

Woods' LinkedIn page shows he worked for production company Raw TV and was recently a production secretary on the second season of Discovery's "Gold Rush: White Water" in Alaska. Friends said he also lived in London, where he attended graduate school.

"He was driven," said Josh Madden, a student advisor in the College of Journalism. "He was really passionate about visual storytelling."

