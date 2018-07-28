For the past three and a half years, D.C. native Henderson Long has been looking for the missing people in his hometown.

Long has more than 30,000 followers on twitter and said social media is his biggest ally in finding missing people. He focuses on Ward 7 and 8, which Long said has the most missing people in the city.

"We had to do something," Long said. "We have to stay involved. We have to stay engaged and do all the proactive things to try and help put a dent in this whole epidemic of missing people."

Long personally knows the heartache of a missing relative. His relative has been missing for almost two decades.

On Friday night, Long and other people who have had missing family members distributed fliers for Relisha Rudd.

Eight-year-old Relisha went missing four years ago. She was was last seen on March 1, 2014 in Southeast, D.C., but was not reported missing until March 19, 2014. The search for Relisha continues.

Long said if he comes across any criminal activity he immediately contacts police.

Long dedicates his time for free. He said he’s been contacted by people all over the country.

