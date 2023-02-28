Local minority developers leading $767 million investment into communities along the Blue Line Corridor

Five major projects are planned or underway along the Blue Line Corridor, all being led by Black developers, that will help transform communities.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Local minority developers in Prince George's County were highlighted during a press conference on Tuesday for leading the charge on projects that will uplift the communities along the Blue Line Corridor.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says a majority of the projects planned along the five-mile stretch will be led by Black developers, with projects totaling $767 million in investments.

“The Blue Line Corridor Project represents our vision for smart growth, creating bikeable, walkable, amenity-rich communities centered around transit hubs with access to workforce housing for our residents,” said Alsobrooks. “We are proud that many of the developers working on this project are not only minority developers, but they are also Prince Georgians who understand the needs of our residents. As our economy grows, we will continue to make generational investments like this that will build generational wealth for our communities and local businesses, helping us close the wealth gap in Prince George’s.”

In addition to infrastructure improvements, the county will prioritize investments in affordable housing to ensure those from the area get to stay in the area.

Officials say five major projects are already planned or underway along the Blue Line Corridor, all being led by Black developers, that will help transform communities that have missed out on investments for far too long. These projects and associated developers include:

Pavilion at Lottsford: led by Omar Karim of Banneker Ventures, this mixed-use development will feature 800 residential units and 72,000 square feet of retail.

also led by Omar Karim of Banneker Ventures, this mixed-use development will feature 193 residential units, 11,000 square feet of retail, and 10,000 square feet of community space. This project received funding from Amazon.

led by Brandon Bellamy of The Velocity Companies, this mixed-use development will feature 400 residential units, a hotel, 100,000 square feet of retail, and over 100,000 square feet of office space.

led by Anthony Wash of A Wash and Associates, this development will feature 173 total residential units. This project received funding from Amazon.

led by Jacqueline Alexander of The Community Builders and Lloyd Blackwell of Harambee Development Group, this mixed-use development will feature 112 residential units and 4,300 square feet of retail.

Officials claim these five projects are in addition to the $400 million in bonding authority, through the Maryland Stadium Authority, the county has received.

These funds will be used to create sports and entertainment spots along the Blue Line Corridor, which will include an amphitheater, a youth sports fieldhouse, a market hall, a library/cultural center, and a civic plaza.

Several developers spoke on the importance of investing in the communities along the Blue Line Corridor and what is involved in the project means to them at Tuesday's press conference:

“I understand Prince George’s because I grew up here, and I’m a proud graduate of Central High School,” said Brandon Bellamy, CEO of The Velocity Companies. “For me, developing Hampton Park is about eliminating food deserts, bringing new retail and amenities, and creating jobs and opportunities for people who live in the communities we are investing in. By working together through public-private partnerships, we can continue to uplift communities along the Blue Line.”

“I am extremely excited to be a part of this project,” said Lloyd Blackwell of Harambee Development. “I am a Prince Georgian and my desire is to use this project as a catalyst for inclusive real estate development with native residents having a seat at the table. It is no secret that the inner beltway has been underserved for decades. I am elated to work with other minority developers and transform these areas to reach their full potential. We are excited to be part of the County Executive’s Blue Line Corridor. She has been a champion for inclusive development and this transit-oriented development opportunity is a win-win for the County and for our residents.”

“We are bringing high-quality, sustainable projects to the communities that sustain us,” said Anthony Wash, President of A. Wash and Associates. “My grandfather lived in Prince George’s County, and I’m proud to work with such a historic group of minority developers to support the County Executive’s vision and uplift communities along the Blue Line Corridor.”