Prince George's County fire crews battle their fourth New Year's Day fire

OXON HILL, Md. — Prince George's County Fire & EMS crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Oxon Hill, the fourth fire crews say they have battled on New Year's Day.
According to Prince George's County Fire & EMS officials, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, units were dispatched to 2100 block of Alice Ave in Oxon Hill for a building fire with a report of people trapped inside.
Once crews arrived on the scene, fire crews found a three-story garden-style apt building with a heavy fire showing from the second floor.
Prince George's County Fire & EMS said that nearby fire departments in Alexandria, the Naval District in D.C., and Fairfax are assisting to help put out the fire.
Officials are asking you to avoid the area if possible as crews are working to extinguish the fire.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates.
Earlier Friday afternoon, Prince George's County firefighters said an adult woman died and a juvenile was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in Beltsville.
Fire crews were called to a single-family home in the 11300 block of Montgomery Road just after noon, according to a tweet from the fire department. The fire department said one person was trapped inside the home.
When crews arrived they found fire coming from the rear of the home. That person has not yet been identified by authorities.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and were working to put out hot spots and search the home.
Prince George's County Fire Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Donelan told WUSA9 10 people were living in the home at the time of the fire. We are working to confirm information about any additional injuries.