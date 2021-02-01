Prince George's County fire crews battle their fourth New Year's Day fire

Fire & EMS officials say that nearby fire departments in Alexandria, the Naval District in D.C., and Fairfax are assisting to help put out the fire.

OXON HILL, Md. — Prince George's County Fire & EMS crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Oxon Hill, the fourth fire crews say they have battled on New Year's Day.

According to Prince George's County Fire & EMS officials, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, units were dispatched to 2100 block of Alice Ave in Oxon Hill for a building fire with a report of people trapped inside.

Once crews arrived on the scene, fire crews found a three-story garden-style apt building with a heavy fire showing from the second floor.

Prince George's County Fire & EMS said that nearby fire departments in Alexandria, the Naval District in D.C., and Fairfax are assisting to help put out the fire.

WORKING 3–ALARM FIRE: Approx 8:30pm, #PGFD units were dispatched to 2100 blk of Alice Ave in Oxon Hill for a building fire w/report of people trapped. Upon arrival, crews found a 3-story garden-style apt bldg with heavy fire showing from the 2nd floor. (More) pic.twitter.com/s73fqD3J9p — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) January 2, 2021

Officials are asking you to avoid the area if possible as crews are working to extinguish the fire.

Prince George's County Fire Fighters are currently on scene of an Apartment on Fire in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill. This is the fourth Structure Fire that our Fire Fighters have battled today. Please avoid the area and watch out for responding apparatus. #IAFF pic.twitter.com/P0wVjYk6G5 — IAFF Local 1619 (@IAFFLocal1619) January 2, 2021

Earlier Friday afternoon, Prince George's County firefighters said an adult woman died and a juvenile was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in Beltsville.

Fire crews were called to a single-family home in the 11300 block of Montgomery Road just after noon, according to a tweet from the fire department. The fire department said one person was trapped inside the home.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from the rear of the home. That person has not yet been identified by authorities.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and were working to put out hot spots and search the home.