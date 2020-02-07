Maryland ranks one of the worst state in the country to see UFOs. No, we're not kidding

Today is apparently National UFO Day, because you know, 2020. Grab your binoculars and get ready.

MARYLAND, USA — There have been lots of strange things happening in 2020, so why not add UFO sightings to the list?

Apparently, those sightings are more common in some states than others. And since July 2 is National UFO Day, the team at SatelliteInternet has compiled and updated new data on the states with the highest number of reported UFO sightings per capita from 2019 to June 2020.

The group sourced data from the National UFO Reporting Center and then used state population data to rank each state based on the number of UFO sightings per 100,000 people from that January to June range.

So what is considered a UFO? It's anything in the sky that can't be identified, which means that UFO sightings don't automatically refer to aliens. It could be anything from drones to weather balloons. Sorry to disappoint!

Marylanders, you are skeptical -- and it shows. Or maybe the UFO's genuinely are harder to see in the Old Line State. The state ranked fourth in the country for the least amount of UFO sightings, behind New York, Louisiana and Texas as number one. According to SatelliteInternet, it's now the second year in a row that Texas was ranked as least likely to see the UFOs.

As for the best states to see some unidentified flying objects, head to any of the following places:

Idaho Montana New Hampshire Maine New Mexico Vermont Wyoming Hawaii Washington Connecticut