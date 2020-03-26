WASHINGTON — Stay six feet apart. Work from home. America is practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

According to new tracking data, some areas of the region are doing better than others at following the guidelines.

Unacast, a company that tracks human mobility data, graded the country on how well people are participating in social distancing. They grade states and counties on a grade of A through F by looking at the distance people traveled in a pre-COVID-19 world vs. the distance they're traveling now.

D.C. ranks one of the top places in the country that is practicing social distancing, with an "A" grade. Maryland also scored an "A". Virginia and West Virginia got a "B" grade.

Here's an expert from the company's website explaining how the scoreboard works:

"Using the change in distance traveled from pre-COVID-19 days as a proxy, we determined a "Social Distancing" score for each county:

• A: >40% decrease

• B: 30-40% decrease

• C: 20-30% decrease

• D: 10-20% decrease

• F: <10% decrease or increase

We juxtaposed the Social Distancing score with the number of reported cases, sourced from the Corona Data Scraper, to show correlation with changes in behavior over time."

Unacast

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

D.C. scores an A for social distancing. The top five regions/states in the country, as of March 25, were D.C., Nevada, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts. Overall, the U.S. earned a "B", with a 30 to 40 percent decrease in distance traveled.

According to the study, the worst performing states with social distancing are New Mexico, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming.

MARYLAND

Maryland also scored an A on the Unacast scoreboard. The top 5 counties in Maryland include:

Montgomery

Howard

Prince George's

Baltimore

Carroll

Among the counties that are not graded as well, include:

Allegany

Cecil

Garrett

Washington

VIRGINIA

Virginia scored a B. Among the top performing counties are:

Loudon

Fairfax

Albemarle

Rappahanack

Spottsylvania

Among the Virginia Counties that are not as graded well are:

Shenandoah

Warren

WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia scored a B as well. Top social distancing counties are:

Pocahontas

Roane

Tucker

Hardy

Randolph

Among the West Virginia counties that are not graded as well include:



McDowell

Mercer

Gilmer

To find out how your county ranks in social distancing, you can use the COVID-19 Location Data Toolkit.

The data changes approximately everyday. Unacast combines millions of anonymous mobile phones and their interactions with each other. The company then extrapolates the results. The scoreboard does not identify any individual person, device or household, Unacast stated on its website.

