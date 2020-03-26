WASHINGTON — Stay six feet apart. Work from home. America is practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
According to new tracking data, some areas of the region are doing better than others at following the guidelines.
Unacast, a company that tracks human mobility data, graded the country on how well people are participating in social distancing. They grade states and counties on a grade of A through F by looking at the distance people traveled in a pre-COVID-19 world vs. the distance they're traveling now.
D.C. ranks one of the top places in the country that is practicing social distancing, with an "A" grade. Maryland also scored an "A". Virginia and West Virginia got a "B" grade.
Here's an expert from the company's website explaining how the scoreboard works:
"Using the change in distance traveled from pre-COVID-19 days as a proxy, we determined a "Social Distancing" score for each county:
• A: >40% decrease
• B: 30-40% decrease
• C: 20-30% decrease
• D: 10-20% decrease
• F: <10% decrease or increase
We juxtaposed the Social Distancing score with the number of reported cases, sourced from the Corona Data Scraper, to show correlation with changes in behavior over time."
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
D.C. scores an A for social distancing. The top five regions/states in the country, as of March 25, were D.C., Nevada, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts. Overall, the U.S. earned a "B", with a 30 to 40 percent decrease in distance traveled.
According to the study, the worst performing states with social distancing are New Mexico, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming.
MARYLAND
Maryland also scored an A on the Unacast scoreboard. The top 5 counties in Maryland include:
Montgomery
Howard
Prince George's
Baltimore
Carroll
Among the counties that are not graded as well, include:
Allegany
Cecil
Garrett
Washington
VIRGINIA
Virginia scored a B. Among the top performing counties are:
Loudon
Fairfax
Albemarle
Rappahanack
Spottsylvania
Among the Virginia Counties that are not as graded well are:
Shenandoah
Warren
WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia scored a B as well. Top social distancing counties are:
Pocahontas
Roane
Tucker
Hardy
Randolph
Among the West Virginia counties that are not graded as well include:
McDowell
Mercer
Gilmer
To find out how your county ranks in social distancing, you can use the COVID-19 Location Data Toolkit.
The data changes approximately everyday. Unacast combines millions of anonymous mobile phones and their interactions with each other. The company then extrapolates the results. The scoreboard does not identify any individual person, device or household, Unacast stated on its website.