Maryland's 'Chef of the Year' award goes to St. Michaels resort chef

ST MICHAELS, Md. — One talented chef honing his craft out of a luxury resort in St. Michaels, Maryland has been acknowledged as the "Chef of the Year" by the state's restaurant association.

Chef Gregory James is known for spearheading the culinary experience at the Inn at Perry Cabin’s onsite fine-dining restaurant, Stars. James regularly creates seasonally inspired menus that include a rotation of indigenous specialties and seafood delicacies, fresh vegetables picked from the Inn’s garden and regional fresh cheeses, all sourced from local farmers within a 20-mile radius, according to the restaurant.

“I’m humbled and honored to be selected amongst so many incredible chefs across the state of Maryland,” James stated. “My goal is to always honor the flavors of the Chesapeake Bay with a light touch that unlocks the food's natural profile.”

The four-star hotel and waterfront restaurant sit right on the bay and remain a luxurious vacation destination for many locals across the DMV.

The Restaurant Association of Maryland, which acknowledged James, is the only trade association that represents every segment of the foodservice industry in Maryland. They say that James was recognized for his "sustainable approach to modern cuisine – taking into account the circle of life for the ingredients – he employs a nose-to-tail approach that uses every part of the animal or fish, either in the secret sauce or as an unexpected ingredient adding surprising flavors to the signature dish."

The restaurant distinguishes James' signature dishes as Wild Caught Rock Fish paired with Martelli rice, smoked oysters, clams, tiny vegetables, and a velvety carrot emulsion; as well as the St. Michael’s “Scotch” Egg with a unique twist on the traditional dish, which includes fresh Maryland crab, Cottingham Farm’s eggs, baby leeks, asparagus, maitake mushrooms and imperial sauce.

Click here to see the chef and crew's sample dinner tasting menu, served daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.