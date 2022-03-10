DC chefs throw down for a good cause at Capital Food Fight

The charity event is in its 18th year and features an all-star judging panel in 2022.

WASHINGTON — Four local chefs will duke it out in a battle for culinary supremacy at this year's Capital Food Fight. After going virtual in 2020, the charity fundraiser is back in person this year at The Anthem on April 7.

First hosted in 2004 by DC Central Kitchen Board Chair Emeritus José Andrés, Capital Food Fight has long been a favorite event of food lovers, TV stars, and philanthropists alike. Some of the District’s biggest culinary names have battled on the Capital Food Fight stage.

“We are thrilled to be finally returning to The Anthem and celebrating the 18th Capital Food Fight with our family of supporters this April. Our city’s people and restaurants have been through so much, and this year’s event will celebrate what we have accomplished and overcome together while looking toward a brighter future,” said DC Central Kitchen CEO Mike Curtin in a statement.

This year's competitors include Cranes Chef/Partner Pepe Moncayo, Chef Brittany Anderson from Leni, Oohh’s & Aahh’s Chef Oji Abbott, and The Point DC’s Executive Chef Benjamin Lambert will face off in head-to-head cook-offs on the main stage featuring secret ingredients.

Judging those dishes will a panel of all-star judges including Top Chef head judge, James Beard-winning chef and restauranteur Tom Colicchio.

Colicchio says he plans to judge the competition much like he does the chef-testants on Top Chef, which just kicked off its 19th season in Houston.

"I'll judge a dish the same way I judge all my dishes: Is it seasoned properly, is it cooked properly, does it adhere to any guidelines they put out there for the competition, and that's really it. I call balls and strikes," Colicchio said by phone.

Colicchio, who opened a fast-casual restaurant called Root & Sprig in D.C. last year, says he's going into the contest blind, and does not have any idea who is competing. He says that helps him be a fair judge.

"If I think somebody has an edge, then that would mean biases have creeped into the way I judge," Colicchio said.

Aside from Colicchio, other judges on the panel include Food Network star and renowned chef Maneet Chauhan, Top Chef season 10 winner and star of truTV’s Fast Foodies Kristen Kish, and James Beard award-winning chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern.

Celebrity chef and DC-based restaurateur, Spike Mendelsohn, also a Top Chef alum, will MC the event.

Beyond the competition, more than 50 local restaurants will be offering food and drink for spectators.

Tickets are on sale now for $325 or $550 for VIP access. The proceeds from the event go toward the nonprofit organization DC Central Kitchen.

DCCK combats hunger and poverty through job training and job creation. The organization also works with prisoners and ex-convicts.

"They work with ex-cons and teach them skills. As they're working on those skills, the prep that they're doing, the cooking that they're doing, goes out to underserved communities," Colicchio explained. "It addresses food insecurity but it also teaches life skills to recently incarcerated people."

Colicchio says the work they do is important.

"If you believe the idea of a prison system is rehabilitation, education is part of that. Unfortunately they're not getting this stuff in prison. To have programs that teach life skills and the ability to make money once they're out of prison is really important. This is how you stop recidivism," Colicchio said. "Teach them some skills and you break that cycle."