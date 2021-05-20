PGFD: 2 adults, 3 children displaced after Bowie house fire

Officials say the fire impacted a total of three units.

BOWIE, Md. — A Thursday evening house fire in Bowie has left two adults along with three children displaced.

According to the Prince George's County Fire Department, the fire happened at around 6:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cape Cod Circle in Bowie. Video from Sky9 shows huge flames coming from the back of the home.

Prince George's County fire officials tell WUSA9 the fire took place on the first floor in addition to the rear of the home. Officials said the fire impacted a total of three units.

Originally, the fire department had reports of people possibly trapped inside the home at the time of the fire. When fire units arrived on the scene, however, they found a two-story middle-of-row-townhouse with very heavy fire showing.

@wusa9 Correction: address is 4400 blk of Cape Cod Circle Bowie MD https://t.co/TZOgRmtzD7 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) May 20, 2021

The occupants of the home had evacuated the home before fire officials arrived. When fire personnel searched the home, they found no one inside at the time of the fire.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

Emergency Management for Prince George’s County is assisting those residents that have been displaced by the fire.