Maryland man drowns in Potomac River, police say

Police responded after a person who went overboard a boat in the Potomac River south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, accordong to officials.

Police say a 37-year-old man drowned in the Potomac River Monday evening.

According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, officers responded after a person went overboard in the Potomac River south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Officials say that the unidentified man jumped from an anchor vessel into the river and began to yell for help. Another person who was on the boat reportedly threw a life jacket at the man as he struggled in the water but police say he was unable to get the jacket on.

Police claim the man then fell unconscious in the water. A person nearby attempted to give the man CPR after pulling him from the water until emergency personnel arrived.

First responders arrived to help the man but he died from his injuries.