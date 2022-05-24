Black bear caught on home security footage in Olney

A bear was spotted visiting a household in Olney while the family was in Ocean City... Goldilocks was nowhere to be found.

OLNEY, Md. — It's a weird weekend for people who live in Olney.

On Friday, a tornado tore through the area for less than a minute and on Saturday a black bear was spotted walking around a neighborhood.

Mark and Anita Brady of Olney are spending the holiday weekend in Ocean City, but when they checked their home security footage, they noticed an odd intruder stopping by their front door at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday... a black bear walked right up to their front door and then turned around.

Anita Brady texted her neighbors and friends in the Olney area warning them about the bear she saw outside her home.

"It's frightening and completely unexpected to see a bear in my yard," Anita Brady said in a message to WUSA9. "Thank goodness we weren't walking our dog at the same time."

The Bradies aren't the only ones in Olney to notice a bear in their yard.

WUSA9 received a video submission through the "Near Me" feature on our app from a person who identified themselves as E. Harp.

E. Harp wrote that the bear was seen outside their home checking out a metal trash bin in the yard. It is unclear when E. Harp captured this video of the bear.

The Washington Post reported on May 24 that a Silver Spring woman captured footage of a black bear in her yard laying down and eating seeds from a bird feeder.

Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told the Post that they believe the bear in Silver Spring was a 1.5-year-old male who weighed between 100 to 200 pounds. It's unclear if the bear (or bears) from the Olney videos is the same bear spotted roaming Silver Spring.

Montgomery Parks posted on its Facebook page on May 25 that black bear sightings have become a common occurrence in Montgomery County between May and July.

"During this time, solitary bears (most often young males) strike out on their own, sometimes travelling considerable distances in search [of] their own suitable home range," the post says.

Between May and July, young black bears may travel through Montgomery County as they set out to find their own home ranges.



To reduce bear encounters near homes, remove food sources, like bird feeders and pet food, and secure trash cans.



For more: https://t.co/fNGCW5eAzP. pic.twitter.com/FGlaGolJyA — Montgomery Parks (@MontgomeryParks) May 12, 2021

According to Montgomery Parks, by the end of summer, young male bears usually travel to "more desirable areas in western Maryland."

Montgomery Parks noted that while some people may be excited to see bears, others can find it alarming.

Anita Brady said she is definitely alarmed about the idea of a bear in her Hallowell neighborhood of Olney.

"What I worry about most is my house is next to a school bus stop and I'm concerned about kids encountering the bear waiting for their bus," she said.

Maryland DNR has a webpage about "Living with Black Bears" that provides advise about best practices when dealing with bears.

Bear sightings this time of year are not unusual. Black bears can on occasion be found anywhere in central and southern Maryland, particularly during spring when young male bears tend to wander into new areas looking for a chance to establish their own territory. — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) May 27, 2022

"The best way to avoid bear problems is to take precautions to not attract them in the first place," the website says.

In order to not attract bears, people should be aware of garbage-like odors that could possibly attract bears as well as bird feeders.

"Once a bear finds food around your home it will likely return," DNR says.