Maryland man charged with raping young girl, police search for more victims

Orlin Martinez Orellana has been charged with second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he raped an underage girl while working as a taxi driver in Montgomery County. Now, investigators are searching for any additional victims.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, 24-year-old Orlin Martinez Orellana has been charged with second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor.

Investigators believe the victim, an underage girl, called a taxi service around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. She requested the taxi drive her to a home outside Montgomery County to meet with a friend but when she got to the destination, the victim learned her friend was not going to show up.

Police say the girl then requested Martinez Orellana drive her back home. That is when he reportedly refused and took her to his house in Silver Spring against her will.

Martinez Orellana is accused of raping the girl at his home.

Detectives interviewed Martinez Orellana on Friday, April 28. He was then arrested and charged. He is currently being held without bond.

Police believe there may be more victims who were sexually assaulted by Martinez Orellana that have not contacted police due to immigration status concerns. Montgomery County Police says officers will not ask about anyone's immigration status to support immigration enforcement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

WATCH NEXT: School bus driver caught sexually assaulting 4 special needs students in Maryland