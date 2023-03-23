Suspect sought in DC armed kidnapping

The police department said the suspect got into the victim's vehicle, pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim to drive, and the victim did as they were told.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted on armed kidnapping charges after authorities say he forced a driver to take him away from the scene of a crash at gunpoint.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect was involved in a crash in the 300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. Police said the suspect got out of the vehicle and got into the victim's vehicle.

The police department said the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim to drive, and the victim did as they were told.

Eventually, the suspect got out of the victim's vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The police department described the suspect as Black, around 28 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-10, and around 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with light blue jeans, a ski mask, and he was carrying a green duffel bag.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the police department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.