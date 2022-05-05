Police offer $10k reward for info on string of suspected narcotic overdoses in DC

In April the Metropolitan Police Department was notified about 17 medical emergencies that left 10 dead which they suspect to be narcotic overdoses.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 20, 2022.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for what police suspect is a string of narcotic overdoses.

Between Saturday, April 9 and Friday, April 15 the Metropolitan Police Department was notified about 17 medical emergencies which they suspect to be narcotic overdoses.

These incidents left 10 people dead and police say that the cases are currently under investigation by the Violent Crime Impact Team.

Investigators say the overdoses are believed to be associated with a "bad batch" of cocaine that was laced with "suspected fentanyl."

The Metropolitan Police Department stated in a press conference in April that the 17 medical emergencies were primarily concentrated within the Trinidad and Ivy City neighborhoods.

The ages for the overdoses ranged from mid-30s to 60 years old.